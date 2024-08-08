 ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) have launched the application process for a five-day online course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).... Read to know more details

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Great news for those aspiring to study at ISRO! The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) have launched the application process for a five-day online course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). This course, designed to provide an introduction to AI and ML, will run from August 19 to August 23, 2024.

Interested participants can apply through: elearning.iirs.gov.in.

Registration approval is automatic, and login credentials for the ISRO Learning Management System (LMS) will be issued upon successful registration. The course is part of the IIRS Outreach Programme, which has grown significantly since it started in 2007.

Originally launched with 12 universities and institutions, the programme now encompasses over 3,500 network institutes, including academic institutions, government departments, research institutes, geospatial industries, and NGOs.

Course Curriculum

The course covers a wide range of topics, including:

- Introduction to AI/ML and Deep Learning (DL).

- Supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning

- Advanced deep learning techniques (CNN, RNN, R-CNN, Faster RCNN, SSD, YOLO)

- Practical applications through Google Earth Engine and Python programming

It is also relevant for students and researchers in fields such as computer science, data analytics, geoinformatics, geomatics, and civil engineering. Although the course is free, seats are limited and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All study materials, including lecture slides, video recordings, and handouts, will be available on the eClass platform for easy access.

Certification

Participants with 70% attendance will receive a 'Course Participation Certificate', available for download on the ISRO Learning Management System (LMS).

About the IIRS Outreach Programme

The course is part of the IIRS Outreach Programme, launched in 2007 with 12 universities and institutions. The programme has expanded to include over 3,500 network institutes, benefiting a wide range of participants.

