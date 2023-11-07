 Israel Schools Commemorate One Month Since October 7 Terror Attack
Israel Schools Commemorate One Month Since October 7 Terror Attack

Israel's education system marks one month since the tragic October 7, 2023, attack. Commemorating the victims, the education system conveys hope and resilience.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Israel Schools hold event to mark one month since October 7 terror attack | Representation

Israel's education system will the one month anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror massacre. This was a joint decision of the Minister of Education and the professionals of the Ministry of Education, the national parent's leadership and the student and youth council.

Israel's education system will mark Tuesday, November 7, 2023 one mnth after the events of 7/10, on the morning of the Simchat Torah holiday, and the beginning of the "Iron Swords" war, in which Hamas enacted a brutal attack on the State of Israel. Approximately 1,400 people were murdered in cold blood and more than 240 were kidnapped by Hamas and taken hostage in Gaza, including dozen of girls and boys.

The education system will honor the memory of the fallen and murdered and pray for the safety of the abducted and missing. The education system will convey a message of growth, hope and faith in the ability of Israel society to pick up the piece, to rise from the disaster, to grow renewed strength, to rehabilitate.

