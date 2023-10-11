 Israel: Education Ministry Approves Distance Learning In Schools Amid War
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIsrael: Education Ministry Approves Distance Learning In Schools Amid War

Israel: Education Ministry Approves Distance Learning In Schools Amid War

Schools will still be able to potentially have in-person learning or activities, but only in coordination with the ministry, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Home Front Command and the school’s local authority.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Gaza Rockets hit Israel | Representational Pic

Amid terror attacks in Israel, educational institutes especially schools across the country remained closed today but the Education Ministry had already approved distance learning for students.

The Times of Israel quotes ministry's statement, "Following an assessment of the security in accordance with guidance from Home Front Command, the Education Ministry announces that tomorrow there will be no in-person education activities throughout the country."

The report further says, Individual schools will still be able to potentially have in-person learning or activities, but only in coordination with the ministry, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Home Front Command and the school’s local authority.

Read Also
Israel Bombs House Of Hamas Military Chief's Father As Air Assault On Terror Group Continues
article-image

The ministry In a separate notice announced the creation of a special office to help integrate students and parents who have been displaced by the fighting, with the aim of providing educational and psychological support while they stay in emergency or absorption centers.

Since the start of the hostilities Saturday, most of the residents from communities bordering the Gaza Strip have been evacuated. In addition, the current massive callup of IDF reservists has drawn from teaching and administrative staff, leaving educational institutions countrywide shorthanded.

Read Also
Israel Attack: First Plane Laden With US Armaments Arrives At Nevatim Airbase
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Medical Colleges Need To Submit Admission Details Of 1st Year MBBS Students: NMC

Medical Colleges Need To Submit Admission Details Of 1st Year MBBS Students: NMC

Telangana: State Public Service Commission Exam Postponed For Second Time In A Year

Telangana: State Public Service Commission Exam Postponed For Second Time In A Year

Indore: 5 Years Imprisonment To Candidate And Impersonator In 2009 PMT Exam Case

Indore: 5 Years Imprisonment To Candidate And Impersonator In 2009 PMT Exam Case

Mumbai University, UNICEF Releases Mental Health Guide For Students

Mumbai University, UNICEF Releases Mental Health Guide For Students

Career Counselling Cell Compulsory in All Schools: Directorate of Higher Education

Career Counselling Cell Compulsory in All Schools: Directorate of Higher Education