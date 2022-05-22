ISC Semester 2 Biology Paper 1 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper here

The Indian School Certificate, or ISC, semester 2 Biology Paper- 1 (Theory) exam is set to be held tomorrow, May 23, 2022.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)will begin the ISC semester 2 Biology exam at 2:00 pm.

ISC Class 12 Biology exam will take place for one and a half hours. The CISCE commenced ISC Semester 2 2022 on April 26, which will be continued till June 13, 2022. Students are instructed to appear for the ISC Biology paper- 1 exam by following the guidelines shared by the board earlier.

The students taking the ISC Semester 2 Class 12 Biology exam will get one and a half hours time to complete the examination35 marks. The candidates will get an additional 10 minutes time to read the question paper carefully. They will not be allowed to write during this additional time.

As per the the ISC biology specimen paper, internal choices have been provided in one question in Section B and one question in Section C. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets.

Points to remember:

1) Section A will hold 7 marks, Section B will have 16 marks, and Section C will contain 12 marks.

2) In the semester 2 exam for ISC Biology, the focus will be on three units from the bifurcated syllabus. These units are- 1. Biology and Human Welfare, which has sub-units- (i) Human Health and Diseases (ii) Strategies for enhancement in Food Production. 2. Biotechnology and its Applications (Complete Unit) 3. Ecology and Environment (Complete Unit).

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:19 PM IST