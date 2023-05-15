ISC Results 2023: All India ISC toppers share secret recipes of success

Manya Gupta & Ipshita Bhattacharyya | Official

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Results 2023 on Sunday, May 14.

CISCE Board has also released the ISC topper list of 2023. A total of five students have secured the rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these five students, there are three girls and two boys.

The top 5 students who cleared the ISC class 12th exams with 99.75% are Riyaa Agarwal, Ipshita Bhattacharyya, Mohd Aryaan Tariq, Subham Kumar Agarwal, Manya Gupta

The Free Press Journal caught up with three of the top students — Riya Agarwal, Ipshita Bhattacharyya, Manya Gupta – from Mumbai to know about their path ahead.

No alternative to self-study

Manya Gupta, a student at The Heritage School in Kolkata, achieved a score of 99.75 percent on the ISC exams. She claims that she did not adhere to a strict schedule. "I can't hold myself to a strict schedule, which is why I never studied on a daily basis but only before exams," she claimed.

Almost echoing the same words, Ipshita Bhattacharyya who is a student of Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane said she had a very flexible schedule and gave at least three to four hours daily to self-study. She has scored 99.75 per cent in the board exams.

Hobbies and more

An avid reader, Manya’s favourite author is Agatha Christie . She also tries her hand at writing for various journals and debating as well.

A versatile talent, Ipshita is also an avid reader and an artist. “I gave up outdoor activities while preparing for boards, but I took breaks to do something I enjoy. Aside from drawing, I used to read 'The Book Thief,' which is one of my favourites," she said.

Psychology fever grips ISC AIRs

A Humanities student, Manya's favourite subject is Psychology. She aspires to become a physiologist. “I am keen on studying Psychology in India or abroad. I have been applying to colleges both in India and abroad,” she said.

With a similar interest, Ipshita plans to study Psychology as well. “ I haven’t planned anything yet, but I want to do something for people and most probably want to pursue Psychology,” she said

Dr. Sonal Parmar, principal of The Cathedral and John Connon Schools, says "While the students have performed considerably well, the ISC results appear to have taken a hit."

“When it comes to ISC, most students lost marks in Economics, and many are seeking re-evaluation. With term 1 and term 2 exams this year, ISC saw a lot of changes, and returning to school after an online setup has also affected students. Overall, students have performed admirably when all aspects were considered,” she added

