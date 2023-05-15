 ISC Result 2023: Meet AIR Guwahati native Riya Agarwal who has bagged offers from five UK universities
Riya Agarwal from the Guwahati-based school, Sanskriti The Gurukul topped the country’s ISC exams with 99.75%.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
Riya Agarwal | Official

Assam: There's something special about Riya Agarwal, a student at Guwahati-based school, Sanskriti The Gurukul . Riya has topped the country’s ISC exams with 99.75%. Unlike previous high scorers, this ISC 2023 exam winner has already received offers from five UK universities, including the London School of Economics and University College London.

ISC results and school life

Riya did not expect to be among the toppers given her flexible schedule. “I imagined none of this before the ISC result screen was in front of me. I used to study only when I felt like it, but when I did my entire focus would be on what I was studying. Usually, I would study for three to four hours a day.”

A Humanities student, the teenager said she loves being creative and peak her productivity instead of wasting time. “I took up Humanities because I like designing and art.”

When she is not poring over books, Riya participates in East India Debates and competitions as an avid debater. She also owns an organization named 'Girlup Art Story,' which is a United Nations movement supporting girls' rights and women's empowerment.

Riya, as an extroverted person, never made any sacrifices. She believes in establishing an equal balance between academics and leisure time

The biggest challenge for Riya was Mathematics, “The reason why I took an extra subject was Maths but I’ve overcome both of them with a bit more dedication to the particular subjects,” she adds. 

What the future holds

Riya has already received an offer from five UK universities including the London School of Economics, University College London, as well as The University of Manchester, “ I feel I’ll be studying Bsc Politics and Economics at LSE as it has been a dream career,” she added. 

article-image

