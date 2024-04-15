 IPU CET 2024 Registration Window To Close Today; Exam From April 27
Updated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Indraprastha University (IPU) will shut down the registration window for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 today, April 15, 2024. Interested candidates who have not rest registered yet can fill the IPU CET 2024 application form through the official website: ipu.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, the IPU CET exam will be conducted from April 27 to May 14, 2024 in offline mode. The exam is conducted to get lateral entry to the BTech programme for diploma holders and BSc graduates.

The IPU CET 2024 registration deadline was earlier March 31, which later extended to April 10. Applicants are assigned seats during the IPU 2024 counselling based on their performance in the entrance exam.

The criteria for the exam:

Candidates must be at least 17 years old

Candidates must have passed their 10+2 exams with a minimum of 55% marks.

Candidates will get 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates must have finished their Class 12 education, achieving at least 55% in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Those applying for undergraduate (UG) programs should be at least 17 years old, while candidates interested in postgraduate (PG) programs must not be over 35 years of age.

