IPU CET 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam To Start From April 27

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) or IP University will close the registration window for the IPU Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 tomorrow, on April 15. According to the revised schedule, the IPU CET exam will be held from April 27 to May 14, 2024.

Candidates who have not applied yet can fill out the IPU CET application forms 2024 by visiting the official website, ipu.ac.in. Earlier, the registration deadline for IPU CET 2024 was March 31 which was later extended to April 10.

Candidates applying for the IPU CET 2024 exam should have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 55% in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Minimum age requirement:

Candidates applying for the undergraduate (UG) programme should be at least 17 years old.

For candidates interested in a postgraduate programme, the age limit is set at 35 years old.

To register for the exam, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500.

In addition to the IPU CET 2024 exam, the university will also consider scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions this year. For Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes, admissions are not determined by the IPU CET 2024 exam. Admissions to these programmes rely solely on the scores obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

IPU CET 2024 exam is conducted for candidates to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses including Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), etc.