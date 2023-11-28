IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2023 Out At iocl.com | Representational pic

On www.iocl.com, the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the Apprentice Exam 2023 Admit Card is now accessible. With 1720 openings, the IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2023 release marks a significant accomplishment.

Candidates can now download the IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2023 from the official website between November 27 and December 2, 2023. In order to avoid technical issues, candidates should visit the website, enter their application number, and provide their date of birth to get their admit card ahead of time.

The examination pattern consists of a general aptitude and reasoning test, general English, numerical aptitude, general knowledge/general awareness, and a subject particular to the trade. The exam lasts 120 minutes, and each correct answer is worth one mark. Incorrect answers do not lower your score.

Because the hall pass contains vital exam information, it is advised that candidates print a paper copy. Furthermore, candidates need to present original picture identification (a passport, driver's license, voter ID card, PAN card, or Aadhar card) in order to be allowed to the written exam.

How to download?

Step 1: Go to www.iocl.com, the official website of IOCL.

Step 2: Locate the IOCL Career tab by scrolling down the homepage.

Step3: Look for and click the IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 4: The candidate will be taken to a new website after clicking the link.

Step 5: Enter the IOCL application's login information.

Step 6: Your admit card will show on the screen after you click the submit button.

Step 7: Print the IOCL Admit Card 2023 after downloading it.