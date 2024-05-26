International Student Enrollment In Japan Increased In 2023, Surge By Over 48,000 | Unsplash

According to a recent survey conducted by the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO), the international student population in Japan increased by 20.8 percent compared to 2022. The number of international students in Japan has seen a notable increase in 2023. However, despite the surge, the number has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Erudera reports, As of May 1, 2023, Japan hosted 279,274 international students, marking an increase of 48,128 students from the previous year. This growth includes 188,555 students enrolled in higher education institutions, a 3.7 percent rise from 181,741 in 2022. Furthermore, Japanese language institutions experienced a surge, enrolling 90,719 students—an 83.6 percent increase from the previous year.

Education institutions

Among higher education institutions, over 80,000 were university undergraduates, with additional enrollments of 1,955 students in Junior Colleges and 501 in Colleges of Technology. Graduate schools accommodated 55,539 international students, while vocational schools and specialised courses had 46,325 enrollments. Additionally, 3,873 students were in preparatory classes.

Which country is the leading source of international students?

China remains the leading source of international students in Japan, contributing 115,493 students in 2023—a rise of 11 percent from the previous year’s 103,882 Chinese students. Other contributors included Nepal with 37,878 students, Vietnam with 36,339 students, South Korea with 14,946 students, and Myanmar with 7,773 students.

Japan has set a goal of attracting 400,000 international students by 2033, as part of the Council for the Creation of Future Education's plan within the Cabinet Secretariat. The hike in international student numbers began in 2022, following the relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Despite this, there were 231,146 international students in Japan in 2022, reflecting a 4.7 percent decrease from the previous year.

Read Also International Students Should Abide Work Conditions In Japan

Japanese students studying abroad have increased significantly in addition to the flood of international students. According to JASSO's 2022 statistics, the number of Japanese students studying abroad increased fivefold in comparison to the previous year. Students mainly travel to the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom for further studies.