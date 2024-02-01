 Budget 2024: Finance Minister Unveils Plan To Open More Medical Colleges In The Country
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the interim budget for this year in Parliament. As it is an interim budget, major policy announcements are not anticipated for Union Budget 2024.

The administration stressed that the underprivileged, young people, women, and farmers are its primary concerns while also mentioning that it works for the middle class.

More medical colleges in the country

Finance Minister announced the opening of more medical colleges in the country. This will be done in accordance with the existing medical/hospital infrastructure. For this purpose, relevant decisions will be made after examining the issue.

FM spoke on NEP while presenting the 2024 budget

The Skill India Mission has provided training to 14 million young people and enhanced the skills of 5.4 million youths by establishing 3000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Budget 2024: 17 IITs And 16 IIITs Created, FM Says
The minister also emphasized the substantial impact of the National Education Policy 2020 and the Prime Minister's commitment to delivering high-quality education.

