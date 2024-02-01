 Budget 2024: 17 IITs And 16 IIITs Created, FM Says
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBudget 2024: 17 IITs And 16 IIITs Created, FM Says

Budget 2024: 17 IITs And 16 IIITs Created, FM Says

Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth through the government's creation of 3000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) were created.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Interim Budget 2024: 17 IIT And 16 IIITs Created, FM Says |

The Financial Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Interim Budget 2024  on Thursday. She started by highlighting the triumphs of the Modi government in the space of education and employment.

She started by highlighting the different higher educational institutions that were created by the government. 17 new Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and 16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) were also created.

Read Also
BMC Health Budget: Mumbaikars Call For Focus On Medicine Stocks, ICU Beds, & Imaging Machines
article-image

Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth through the government's creation of 3000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) were created

The minister also added that the National Education Policy 2020 is bringing in significant changes, and Prime Minister Shri is ensuring high-quality education delivery.

About the subject of women's empowerment, thr Minister has stated that 30 crore Mudra Yojna loans have been provided to women entrepreneurs. Additionally, female enrollment in higher education has increased by 28%, with 43% of women enrolling in STEM fields.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interim Budget 2024: 'No Changes In Income Tax Slabs,' Announces FM Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: 'No Changes In Income Tax Slabs,' Announces FM Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Extension of Ayushman Bharat Scheme To ASHA & Anganwadi...

Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Extension of Ayushman Bharat Scheme To ASHA & Anganwadi...

Budget 2024 LIVE: "I Propose To Retain Same Tax Rates For Direct & Indirect Taxes Including Import...

Budget 2024 LIVE:

Interim Budget 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Blue Silk Saree To Present Budget In Parliament;...

Interim Budget 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Blue Silk Saree To Present Budget In Parliament;...

Pictures: President Murmu Feeds Sweets To FM Sitharaman In Special Moment Ahead Of Interim Budget...

Pictures: President Murmu Feeds Sweets To FM Sitharaman In Special Moment Ahead Of Interim Budget...