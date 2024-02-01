Budget 2024: 17 IITs And 16 IIITs Created, FM Says

Interim Budget 2024: 17 IIT And 16 IIITs Created, FM Says |

The Financial Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. She started by highlighting the triumphs of the Modi government in the space of education and employment.

She started by highlighting the different higher educational institutions that were created by the government. 17 new Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and 16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) were also created.

Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth through the government's creation of 3000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) were created

The minister also added that the National Education Policy 2020 is bringing in significant changes, and Prime Minister Shri is ensuring high-quality education delivery.

About the subject of women's empowerment, thr Minister has stated that 30 crore Mudra Yojna loans have been provided to women entrepreneurs. Additionally, female enrollment in higher education has increased by 28%, with 43% of women enrolling in STEM fields.