Interim Budget 2024: Balancing Fiscal Responsibility With Growth Aspirations In India's Interim Union Budget 2024-25

Dr Srinivasan Iyengar, Director JBIMS, University of Mumbai. | Dr Ravikumar Jain, Director Sparsh Business School.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, marking the sixth budget under her leadership and the final one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. This year's budget carries the weight of economic expectations, navigating the post-pandemic landscape and outlining India's path towards an inclusive and sustainable future.

Balancing Act: Fiscal Responsibility Meets Growth Aspirations

The budget strikes a delicate balance between fiscal consolidation and fueling economic growth. Setting a commendable target of 5.1% of GDP for the fiscal deficit in FY25 signifies a commitment to responsible financial management, exceeding expectations and building upon the revised target of 5.8% for FY24. This controlled spending approach instills confidence and stability in the economy.

However, the budget doesn't shy away from growth aspirations. The 11.1% increase in capital expenditure to ₹11.1 lakh crore indicates a strategic investment in infrastructure development, a cornerstone of economic progress. This, coupled with the positive trajectory of tax collections, paints a picture of a resilient and evolving Indian economy poised for further advancement.

Transformation on Tracks: Revolutionizing the Railways

One of the most talked-about announcements is the transformative initiative to convert 40,000 existing railway bogies into modern Vande Bharat coaches. This ambitious project promises to revolutionize travel experiences, enhancing safety, convenience, and comfort for millions of passengers. It not only reflects a dedication to improving public transportation but also generates job opportunities and fosters tourism across the country.

Furthermore, the announcement of three key railway corridors – port connectivity, energy-mineral-cement, and high-traffic density – showcases a comprehensive approach to infrastructure development. These economic corridors have the potential to significantly contribute to GDP growth by streamlining logistics and reducing costs, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers alike.

Empowering the Rural Backbone: The Rise of the Lakhpati Didi

The 2024-25 budget shines a light on the transformative 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme, empowering rural women across India. Having already achieved remarkable success with 83 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) and 9 crore women, this initiative aims to further elevate the economic status of 2 crore rural women by 2030. The scheme provides financial support and training, fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

This focus on rural women goes beyond mere upliftment; it stimulates the rural economy, boosts credit demand for micro-financiers, and creates a ripple effect of positive change. The success of the 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme serves as a testament to the power of women-led development and its potential to unlock India's true economic potential.

Greener Tomorrow: Embracing Clean Energy and Sustainable Solutions

In alignment with global commitments, the budget outlines a clear roadmap towards achieving net zero emissions by 2070. This ambitious goal is backed by concrete measures, including providing viability gap funding for harnessing offshore wind energy potential. This marks a forward-looking approach to sustainable energy solutions, tapping into clean and renewable resources for a future-proof energy mix.

Additionally, the budget addresses the crucial issue of electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Recognizing the environmental and economic benefits of EVs, the government aims to expand and strengthen the EV ecosystem. Initiatives like encouraging payment security mechanisms for public transport e-buses and promoting private sector participation are paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable transportation system.

Fueling Innovation: Unleashing the Potential of Technology

Recognizing the transformative power of technology and data, the budget announced a ₹1 lakh crore corpus with a 50-year interest-free loan. This initiative aims to provide long-term financing for research and innovation in sunrise domains like artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology. By encouraging private sector participation and fostering cutting-edge research, the budget seeks to position India as a leader in the global technology arena.

In conclusion, as India strides toward its aspirational goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, this budget lays the foundation for a brighter future. With a focus on strengthening the economy, empowering its people, and embracing innovation, India stands poised to take its rightful place on the global stage. While challenges remain, the 2024-25 budget serves as a testament to India's commitment to building a future that is prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable for all.