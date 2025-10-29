IPPB Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 348 GDS Executive Posts Today At ippbonline.com

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 | ippbonline.com

IPPB 348 GDS Executive Posts Recruitment 2025: Applications for IPPB GDS positions will be closed by India Post Payment Bank on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Applications for Gramin Dak Sevak positions may be submitted by qualified individuals via IPPB's official website, ippbonline.com. Candidates must use their registration number and password to log in.

IPPB will fill 348 positions within the company through this recruitment campaign.

IPPB 348 GDS Executive Posts Recruitment 2025: Salary and benefit

A monthly in-hand compensation of ₹30,000 will be given to selected executives, in addition to additional benefits in accordance with IPPB regulations. Professional stability and exposure to India's growing postal banking network are provided by the role.

IPPB 348 GDS Executive Posts Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a degree in any field from a university, institution, or board approved by a government regulatory body or recognised by the Government of India (regular or distance learning).

As of August 1, 2025, candidates must be between 20 and 35 years of age to be eligible to apply.

IPPB 348 GDS Executive Posts Recruitment 2025: Application fees

SC / ST / PwBD candidates: ₹150 (intimation fee)

All other candidates: ₹750 (application fee)

Mode of application: Online only via the IPPB official website

Last date to apply: October 29, 2025

IPPB 348 GDS Executive Posts Recruitment 2025: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit www.ippbonline.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select Current Openings after selecting Careers.

Step 3: Click on the Executive Recruitment 2025 alert.

Step 4: Carefully review the eligibility information.

Step 5: Enter your basic information and click "Apply Online."

Step 6: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 7: Enter your educational and personal details.

Step 8: Select the postal circle of your choice and add your declaration, thumb impression, signature, and photo.

Step 9: Pay the online application fees

Step 10: Verify every detail once more before clicking Submit.

Step 11: Print the form after downloading it for later use.

IPPB 348 GDS Executive Posts Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Merit-based selection: Based on graduation marks.

Document verification: Shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of documents.

Online test (if required): May be conducted depending on the number of applicants.

No interview: The process is transparent and merit-driven, with no in-person interview required.