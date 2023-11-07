Intelligence Bureau Is Hiring For Over 600 Posts; Apply At mha.gov.in

Representative Image

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications from all the interested and eligible candidates for MHA IB SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023.

As per the recruitment schedule, the last date to submit applications for Security Assistant or Motor Transport (SA/MT) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/General) posts is November 13, 2023. Applicants can apply for the MHA IB SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 via the official website, mha.gov.in.

Qualifications Required

Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education,

Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

Qualifications for SA/MT

Possession of valid driving license for Motor Cars (LMV) issued by the competent authority

Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in the vehicle)

Experience of driving a Motor Car for at least one year after obtaining valid driving license.

Selection Process

The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 5 centres allotted to him/her out of his/her choice of five cities. There will be a negative marking of one-fourth mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question.

The questions marked as ‘mark for review’ by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.

