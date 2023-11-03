Mumbai News: BMC To Hire Consultants To Help Ease Traffic Congestion

BMC To Hire Consultants To Help Ease Traffic Congestion | Representative Image/ Vibhav Birwatkar FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has issued tenders to appoint consultants who will provide suggestions to the civic body to ease traffic congestion in Mumbai. The consultants will be hired under the access control project. Under this project, the work will be conducted on nine junctions of Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway.

There are 2,000km of roads in the city under the BMC jurisdiction. The civic body will phase-wise turn these routes into cement concrete (CC) roads. As of today, the BMC has turned around 900km of routes into CC roads. More than 400km of roads will follow the same procedure; however, the work has not started yet.

Most congested routes

The main junctions of the city where traffic congestion is being witnessed on a daily basis include, JVLR, Irla, Milan Subway and Vikhroli. To address this issue, the BMC has decided to construct underpasses and flyovers wherever required.

According to sources from the civic corporation, underpasses will be constructed at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road, Powai junction and Chheda junction. Under the access control project, road widening and underpasses will be constructed near Sudhir Phadke flyover and Ville Parle Hanuman Mandir to Milan Subway. The tenders for this work will be issued next month, the source said.

Additionally, u-turn flyovers will be constructed on Kanjurmarg for dumping ground trucks, Ghatkopar junction and Bandra Kurla Complex.

