Mumbai City Traffic Disruption: Northbound Lane Closure Extended to May 2024

Mumbai: Due to the ongoing construction of the Coastal Road Project on Worli’s Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg/Road, the northbound lane towards Prabhadevi in Dadar will be closed until May 2024, announced the Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday.

The instruction will be implemented starting Saturday, stated Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He added that this measure aims to prevent any obstruction and inconvenience to the public, ensuring smooth and speedy traffic movement and ensuring safety.

Alternate routes

The entire stretch of the northbound lane on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, from Bindu Madhav Junction at Worli to J.K. Kapur Junction at Prabhadevi, will be closed for vehicular movements. Vehicles travelling from Bindu Madhav Junction northbound will only be allowed towards Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

Explaining the alternate routes, the instructions state that motorists from Worli can choose either Mela Junction or the Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan flyover to Worli Naka, then proceed to Podar Junction and their destination. Those from Bindu Madhav Junction can take a right turn to Flora Junction – Sir Pochkanwala Marg – J.K. Kapoor Junction and continue their route as usual. Alternatively, after the right turn to Flora Junction, they can go via Podar Junction to reach their destination.

This alteration will remain in effect until the end of May 2024.