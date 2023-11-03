Mumbai: CR Announces Traffic & Power Block For ROB Construction Near Vidyavihar Station; Revised Train Schedule For November 4 & 5

Central Railway | File

Mumbai: In an effort to further infrastructure development, Central Railway has scheduled a special traffic and power block for the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Vidyavihar station.

The block is set to take place on November 4, Saturday, and November 5, Sunday, from 1.10 am to 4.20 am between Kurla and Bhandup on all six lines (Up Slow, Up Fast, Down Slow, Down Through, 5th, and 6th Lines).

Revised train schedule

Due this block, train 11020 (Bhubaneswar-CSMT Exp) will be short-terminated at Thane.

Train 18030 (Shalimar-LTT Exp) will also be short-terminated at Thane.

Train 12810 (Howrah-CSMT Exp) will be regulated at Diva (UP Fast Line) and short-terminated at Dadar.

Apart from that Train 18519 (Vishakhapatnam-LTT Exp) will be regulated at Kalyan and will arrive LTT 1.05 hours behind the scheduled.

Similarly, train 12134 (Mangaluru-CSMT Exp) will be short-terminated at Panvel and Train 20104 (Gorakhpur-LTT Exp) will be regulated at Kalyan and will arrive at LTT 30 minutes later than scheduled.

Train 12702 (Hyderabad-CSMT Exp) will be regulated at Ambernath and will arrive at CSMT 30 minutes later than scheduled and Train 11140 (Gadag-CSMT Exp) will be regulated at Vangani and will arrive at CSMT 20 minutes later than scheduled.

Apart from that on November 4th, 2023, the Thane Local departing CSMT at 11:47 pm will remain cancelled.

On November 5, 2023, the CSMT Local departing Karjat at 2:33 am will be short-terminated at Thane, and the Ambernath Local departing CSMT at 05:16 am will short originate at Thane.

Additionally, CSMT Locals departing Thane at 04:00 am and 04:16 am on November 5th, 2023, will remain cancelled.

