Mumbai News: CR Announces 70 Long-Distance Trains Ahead Of Festive Season; Check Schedule

Central Railway | file pic

Central Railway is gearing up for the festive season by announcing the introduction of 70 long-distance special train services. These additional trains have been scheduled to meet the anticipated surge in passenger demand during the forthcoming Puja, Diwali, and Chhat festivals.

Train number 01043 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday at 12.15 from 19th October. to 30th November and will reach Samastipur at 21.15 noon the next day.

In return direction train number 01044 will leave Samastipur every Friday at 11.20 pm from 20th October to 01st December and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 am on the third day

This train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

LTT- Banaras Weekly Special

Train number 01053 LTT- Banaras weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 noon every Monday from 16th October to 27th November and reach Banaras at 4.05 pm next day.

In return direction train number 01054 special will leave Banaras at 8.30 pm on every Tuesday from 17th October to 28th November and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 pm next day.

This train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki Jn.

Mumbai-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special

Train number 01185 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.15 pm every Friday from 20th October to 01st December and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 pm next day.

In return direction train number 01186 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at ,8.45 pm every Saturday from 21 October to 02 December and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 2.25 pm next day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur.

Train number 02141 special will leave Pune Junction at 3.15 pm every Tuesday from 17th October to 28 November and will arrive in Ajni at 04.50 am the next day.

In return direction, train 02142 special will leave Ajni at 7.50 pm every Wednesday from 18 October to 29 November and will arrive at Pune Junction at 11.35 am the next day.

It will halt at Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Specials

Train number 01431 will leave Pune every Friday at 4.15 pm from 20 October to 01 December and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 9 pm the next day.

Train number 01432 special will leave Gorakhpur every Saturday at 12.25 pm from 21 October to 02 December and will arrive Pune at 06.25 am on the third day

It will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Laxmibai Jn., Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad.

Bookings for Train No. 01053 will open on 15 October and Train No. 01043/01185/02141 and 01431 special trains on special charges will open on 16th October

Apart from that Central Railway decided to extend services of two more special train services. Services of Train number 01127 LTT-Balharshah weekly special extended up to 28th November . Similarly services of train number 01128 Balharshah weekly special extended up to 29th November