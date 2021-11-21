Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 new AC train services from tomorrow; check schedule here

Western Railway has decided to introduce eight additional Air-Conditioned local services from tomorrow (November 22, 2021).

With the introduction of these eight new AC services, the total number of AC EMU services will increase from the existing 12 to 20. Out of these eight services, four services each are in the up and down directions. Two of these services will be in the peak hours, one each in both directions.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of 8 new air-conditioned local services, 4 will be in up direction, out of which one will be between Virar and Churchgate, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate.

Similarly, in the down direction as well, there will be 4 services, out of which one will be between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon.

Consequently, two slow services between Churchgate and Bandra will be cancelled. With this, the total number of suburban services over Western Railway will increase from 1,367 to 1,373.

Check the schedule of the new air conditioned EMU services here

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:31 PM IST