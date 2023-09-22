Mumbai News: Western Railway Alters Train Schedules for Ganpati Immersion Rush; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: Considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station due to Ganpati immersion on September 28, 2023, Western Railway has decided that all UP fast trains, which run during the peak period from 5 pm to 8.30 pm on September 28, 2023, towards Churchgate, will be provided a halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate, including Charni Road. Normally, during evening peak hours, these services do not stop between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

Routes to be affected

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in order to reduce congestion at platforms, all UP slow line trains between 5 pm and 10 pm on September 28, 2023, heading towards Churchgate will not stop at PF No. 2 of Charni Road station. Hence, there will be no train available during this period from Platform No. 2 at Charni Road station.

For the convenience of passengers, WR has decided to run 8 Ganpati Special local trains during the midnight of September 28th/29th, 2023, between Churchgate and Virar stations. The 1st Special Suburban service from Virar will depart at 12.15 am and will reach Churchgate at 1.52 am. The 2nd Special Suburban service from Virar will depart at 12.45 am and will reach Churchgate at 2.22 am. The 3rd Special service from Virar will depart at 1.40 am and will reach Churchgate at 3.15 am, and the 4th Special service from Virar will depart at 3.00 am and reach Churchgate at 4.40 am. Similarly, in the down direction, the 1st Special service will depart Churchgate at 1.15 am and reach Virar at 2.50 am, the 2nd Special service will depart Churchgate at 1.55 am and reach Virar at 3.32 am, the 3rd Special service will depart Churchgate at 2.25 am and reach Virar at 4.02 am, and the 4th Special service will depart Churchgate at 3.20 am and reach Virar at 4.58 am. These special suburban trains will stop at all suburban stations between Churchgate and Virar

