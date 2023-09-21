 Mumbai News: Western Railway To Run Special Trains For Visarjan
Check out details of the trains here

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Western Railway To Run Special Trains For Visarjan | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mumbai: In preparation for the Ganpati immersion celebrations, Western Railway is all set to operate additional local trains during the midnight of September 28 and 29. A total of eight special local trains will be deployed, with four departing from Churchgate and four from Virar.

According to WR, these trains are aimed at facilitating a convenient and efficient transportation experience for passengers participating in the Ganpati immersion festivities. 

From Churchgate station:

1:15AM

1:55AM

2:25AM

3:20AM

From Virar station:

00:15AM

00:45AM

1:40AM

3:00AM

