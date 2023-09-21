Mumbai News: Western Railway To Run Special Trains For Visarjan

Mumbai: In preparation for the Ganpati immersion celebrations, Western Railway is all set to operate additional local trains during the midnight of September 28 and 29. A total of eight special local trains will be deployed, with four departing from Churchgate and four from Virar.
According to WR, these trains are aimed at facilitating a convenient and efficient transportation experience for passengers participating in the Ganpati immersion festivities.
From Churchgate station:
1:15AM
1:55AM
2:25AM
3:20AM
From Virar station:
00:15AM
00:45AM
1:40AM
3:00AM
