 Mumbai News: Western Railway Commuters Face Delays Due To Rail Fracture Incident
According to WR, trains returned to their regular schedules following repairs on the affected section

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Local commuters of Western Railways faced significant delays and disruptions during Thursday morning rush hours as approximately 30 local train services were affected due to a rail fracture incident.

The incident occurred between Malad and Goregaon on the UP fast line at 7:35 am. A special block was initiated at 8:35 am to address the rail fracture issue. The repair work was completed by 8:49 am, allowing services on the fast line toward Churchgate to be restored.

Services diverted

To minimise inconvenience for passengers, between 7:35 am and 8:49 am, UP fast line train services were diverted to the slow corridor. Normal traffic on the fast line resumed at around 8:50 am.

Despite the quick response from railway authorities, the incident had a cascading effect on the local train services throughout the morning. Passengers reported that some UP fast local services on the Western line continued to run behind schedule until 10 am.

Additionally, the diversion of fast local services onto the slow corridor led to disruptions in several slow local services as well, causing bunching and further inconvenience for commuters.

"The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by Mumbai's local train system, highlighting the need for continued maintenance and infrastructure improvements to ensure the smooth operation of this vital transportation network," said a passenger activist.

