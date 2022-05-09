Inside the Indo-German talks for education

New Delhi: Narendra Modi's recent visit to Berlin for the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) between India and Germany was extremely significant for bilateral ties between the two nations. PMO India had tweeted after meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz:

"Discussions continue between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Both leaders are reviewing the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages."

India and Germany welcomed active student, academic, and professional exchanges. As part of the agreement, both sides agreed to support each other's efforts to expand the internationalization of their higher education systems, to further interconnect the innovation and research landscapes of their countries, and strengthen dual vocational education and training structures.

The two countries expressed their satisfaction at the growing exchanges in education and skills development and intend to continue their cooperation. German and Indian governments expressed their appreciation for the new program (Studienkolleg) designed to enable selected Indian students to study undergraduate courses in German universities.

Under programs like Study in India, the Indian government will encourage student exchanges and facilitate German students' admission to higher education institutions in India.

Both governments also welcomed efforts to explore university collaboration between Indian and German universities, such as joint degrees and dual degrees.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:00 PM IST