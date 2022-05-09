Study fair in Mumbai dominated by universities from UK, Australia, Germany

The Global Uni Expo 2022 which was held in Mumbai on May 08 was graced by universities from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany. It saw a plethora of students who wish to pursue their graduation or post-graduation.

Institutions such as Curtin University, University of Canberra, University of Essex, Keele University, Cleveland State University, De Montfort, University of Idaho, and International University of Applied Sciences, etc, pitched their best programmes, scholarship opportunities, accommodation facilities, post-study work visa options, and much more.

Students who gathered at the Atlas Skilltech University in Equinox Business Park centre, were offered the option of interacting with different universities as well as having a personal one-on-one session with career consultants. No token system or separate registration was required for students to consult with the universities.

“Griffith University is situated in Brisbane, which is the capital of Queensland state, and offers students future-focused degrees on Cyber Security, Data Science, Marine Science, Tesol (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages), etc,” said a university representative from Griffith University. Griffith offers support services such as Orientation Week, International Student Advisory, Scholarships, and Peer-Assisted Study Session to its students.

Apart from Griffith, the University of Queensland and the University of Curtin from the Down Under also wooed the aspirants, who are aiming for fall intake this year or by 2023.

Curtin University, which ranks itself in the renowned QS World University standings and has campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Mauritius, and Perth, stood out for its courses in Mineral and Mining Engineering. It also prioritised online learning for students until international travel fully resumes so that they don’t miss out on any lectures or syllabus.

Keele University, a public research university, offered specialised business courses and various programmes in Humanities, Political Studies, etc. Keele awards 1,000 euros per year as discounted tuition fees to students from developing countries, especially Indian students pitched its International Excellence Scholarship to self-funded full-time international students. “Keele is a beautiful 300-acre campus with amazing facilities such as doorstep with accommodation, medical centre, shops, eateries, students’ union, and entertainment venues,” said Keele University’s representative.

IU International University of Applied Sciences, a private, state-recognised university, was the lone institution from Germany and yet had many aspirants waiting for their turns to ask queries about the institution’s 200 Bachelor’s, Master’s, and MBA degree programs in various study formats, which includes Design, Architecture, Health, Technology, Transportation, and Logistics.

The fair, though comparatively being less crowded, put students at ease for the most part as they told The Free Press Journal that the consultants were “more approachable”.

Even though the fair didn’t have that many universities, I feel many of them were approachable and provided a more realistic evaluation of how we should go about pursuing our course and look for work opportunities in one of the countries,” said Karthik, a STEM aspirant, who attended the fair organised by Upgrad Abroad.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:15 AM IST