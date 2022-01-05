Indore: Sea change in MP education system, NEP semester system will start in 2022-’23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The school education in Madhya Pradesh will soon see a sea change as the state is planning to implement the semester system. According to the discussions of expert committees right now, the semester system will be implemented on the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Hence, the directions will cover a part of the syllabus in the first term and another half in the second term. Subject division is not in question at the moment considering continuity in education.

The academic year 2021-’22 has been escalated due to the Covid-19 situation. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), after more than a decade, will organise Board examinations in February.

With that, students are expecting the next academic session to begin sooner too. There is a chance that a part of the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, will begin its implementation Phase 1 from the next academic year (2022-’23).

Putting at ease their worries and preparing them for a holistic development according to the NEP, 2020, Free Press investigates and brings out the manifold patterns of NEP, 2020, implementation in the state.

Semester system in MP

The MP experts’ team has concluded that only a two-semester system can be implemented in the state. Some states, such as Himachal Pradesh, are implementing a four-semester system, as informed by Umesh Kumar Singh, secretary, MPBSE. ‘Four semesters can’t be implemented here as it would be too much of a hassle and might make the system too complicated,’ Singh said.

Semester system is better, say schools

In the semester system, students are continuously assessed and it is better for concentration and learning. Stating this, chairman of the Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools UK Jha said, ‘Under the annual system, since examinations are held at the end of each session /year, most of the students are overburdened academically.’

“In the semester system, an examination is held at the end of each semester as the course outlines are divided into semesters, students prepare and perform better and obtain better marks,” DC Sharma, an educationist and principal of Vidyasagar School, said.

However, the semester system is more costly compared to the annual examination system, but it is important to give priority to learning, rather than expenses. Therefore, the data analysed above reveal and suggest opting for a semester system of examinations is better.

Parents are split on semester system

Parents, however, are split on the semester system. While most parents agree that it is better for education, the new system might, initially, be a little challenging. ‘Initially, it will be quite a task to get the children to prepare seriously for two main examinations in a year,’ DK Rai, a parent, said.

A mother of two girls, Kaniksha Kukreja, said, ‘I think it’s great. Two shorter semesters are better for us and the kids. We’ll eventually see a better lifestyle and learning.’

StudentSpeak

§ CBSE students are attempting their board examinations in the semester system for the first time in this academic session. ‘It’s not a bad idea, especially as we won’t fail; but, in the long term, it’s a double-edged sword,’ Anika Sharma, a student of Grade 12, said

§ ‘The burden of syllabus is less, but we have to attempt and face the board exam twice a year,’ Hina Singh, a student of Grade 10, said

§ Another student, Pratikshit Kulkarni, said, ‘The semester system is good because we’ll become prepared for Term 2 and kind of get two chances for the Board exam’

In a nutshell

§ Plans for transforming school education with NEP

§ There is a possibility of open-book method and online examination, as well

§ There will be two semesters—not four as in Himachal Pradesh

§ With science, students can take any subject of arts in music or painting

§ The number of objective questions will be more

§ Concept-based questions will be framed

Wednesday, January 05, 2022