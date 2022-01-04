Bhopal: LNCT, Radharaman reach semifinals after Oriental, SISTec at Inter-university nodal cricket tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last two quarter final matches of Nodal Cricket Tournament was played in the premises of Radharaman Group on Tuesday, stated Rajeev Gandhi Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, which has organised the tournament.

Radharaman College and Lakshmi Narain College of Technology have managed to secure spots in the semifinals after Oriental College and Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec), which qualified for the semis during knock-out matches on Monday.

The first knock-out match of the day was played between Radharaman College and VNS College Neelbad, with former winning the toss.

Choosing to bat first, Radharaman College put up a score of 122 for VNS College to chase, losing seven wickets. Rohit contributed 33 runs studded with four boundaries in 37 deliveries to the score.

VNS College, while chasing the score, was restricted at 104 runs within the limited overs with three wickets still remaining and lost the match to Radharaman College.

Prakash from Radharaman College was declared player of the match for his excellent bowling display. He gave 37 runs in three overs and took two wickets for his team.

On Monday, Oriental College and SISTec had qualified for the semifinals. SISTec had defeated Bansal College by six wickets to secure spot in semis while Oriental College defeated Shashib College by 96 runs to enter the semis.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:47 PM IST