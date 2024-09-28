India's First-Ever PG Diploma Course in Temple Management Launched At Mumbai University

PG Diploma in Temple Management has been launched at Mumbai University. | Official

After the monumental success of the International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX), Temple Connect has launched the country’s first-ever Postgraduate Diploma program in Temple Management. This six month course aims to professionalise temple operations covering technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. It will equip participants with the essential skills to manage temple ecosystems with modern expertise and strategic foresight. The inaugural batches of this innovative course commenced at the University of Mumbai and Welingkar Institute with further rollouts planned at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Program details

The comprehensive program is designed with a robust curriculum – three months of intensive classroom training, consisting of over 20 sessions, followed by another three-month hands-on internship at various renowned temples. The faculty consists of seasoned professionals from all of whom have substantial practical experience in temple operations. In the current format, courses are delivered in person and through internships, with 30 student batches per university or institute. The program provides students with a unique opportunity to have practical exposure to temple management, from administrative duties to community engagement and spiritual stewardship.

The criteria for admission require that applicants be graduates from a recognised university. Candidates must either have a strong background in temple administration, be closely associated with or seek practical experience through internships in various existing temples.

Chaired by Dr. Suresh Haware (former Chairman of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, a renowned nuclear scientist and author on Temple Management), the committee includes Giresh Kulkarni (Founder of Temple Connect & ITCX), MLC Prasad Lad, Dr. Uday Salunkhe (Group Director, Welingkar Institute), Dr. Pendharkar (former Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University), Professor Ravindra Kulkarni (present Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University), Dr. Nitin Karmalkar (ex-Vice-Chancellor of Pune University) and other respected dignitaries from Mumbai and Pune Universities and Welingkar Institute.

Adding to the momentum, several temples across India are actively supporting this initiative by offering scholarships for students participating in the course. Temple Connect has also set up an open scholarship fund for students requiring financial assistance, with other temples expressing interest in sponsoring students from their regions.

'Over 50% of students to receive internship'

Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect & ITCX, said, “This groundbreaking diploma course stands as a testament to our dedication to raising awareness and advancing the field of temple management. Temple Connect envisions that over 50% of the batch will receive internships through its extensive network, ensuring lucrative employment opportunities. The larger vision also includes the introduction of three distinct programs: a six-month certificate, a one-year diploma and a two-year MBA in Temple Management.”

Sangurde, University of Mumbai, stated, “This program is a pioneering step towards institutionalising temple management. We are not merely responding to the current needs of temple management but proactively shaping its future. Bringing together leaders with expertise in various aspects of temple administration has allowed us to design a curriculum that empowers students to innovate and drive sustainable change. We are dedicated to preparing students with advanced skills and an extensive knowledge of the economic, social, and cultural dimensions of temple operations.”

Discussions are underway with 19 other government-driven universities and private institutions to launch the program across major states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jharkhand, MP, and UP, as well as major cities including Varanasi, Noida, Delhi, Haridwar, and more within the next two academic years.

This diploma course is the culmination of a collaborative effort by a committee of eminent minds who have extensive experience in various aspects of temple management.