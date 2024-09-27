Mumbai University Senate Elections: Aditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena Secures Victory; Sweeps 8 Seats

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: In the Mumbai University Senate Elections 2024, Pradeep Balkrishna Sawant, the candidate for Yuva Sena, won the Mumbai University Registered Graduates Constituency for the third time in a row in the open category. The Yuva Sena reportedly won eight out of the 10 seats, according to Navbharat Times.

Out of the 10 seats, 5 seats were for the reserved category, while the other 5 seats were for the open category.

The list of Yuva Sena candidates in the reserved category who won is as follows:

1. Sheetal Devrukhkar- (In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category)

2. Shashikant Zare (In the DTDN Category)

3. Dhanraj Kohchade ( In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category)

4. Sneha Gawli (In the Female reserved category)

5. Mayur Panchal ( In the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category)

Vote Counts

The candidates who contested this year from the Yuva Sena, all received over 5000 votes. Shashikant Zore (DTNT) with 5,170 votes, Sheetal Sheth-Devrukhkar (SC) with 5,498 votes, Dhanraj Kohchade (ST) with 5,247 votes, Mayur Panchal (OBC) with 5,350 votes, and Sneha Gawli (women) with 5,014 votes were the winners in the reserved categories of the Mumbai University Senate elections, according to Mid-day.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Jadhav (1,066 votes), Rajendra Saygaonkar (1,014 votes), Nisha Savara (924 votes), Rajesh Bhujbal (888 votes), and Renuka Thakur (883 votes) were the candidates they beat.

MU Senate Elections 2024

On September 24, 2024, 10 senatorial seats were up for election at Mumbai University. This year marked the return of the Mumbai University Senate Election after a protracted absence. The polling was delayed for a number of reasons during the two years prior. On election day, 55% of eligible voters cast ballots.



On September 27, 2024, at 9 a.m., the voting process began at the Mumbai University Fort campus. Additionally, Mumbai Police officers have been stationed at the counting center to ensure peaceful election results.

Why Are MU Senate Elections Conducted?

The Mumbai University Senate election is viewed as essential to holding onto power in Mumbai's political circles. This election is crucial because the Mumbai University senate, which consists of representatives from the faculty, administration, students' council, registered graduates, and principals, is the highest elected body responsible for making decisions on the university's budget.