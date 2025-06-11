 India's First Defence-Focused PGDM Program At NADP Achieves 100% Placements
India's First Defence-Focused PGDM Program At NADP Achieves 100% Placements

Addressing a press conference, NADP Chief General Manager J P Dash informed that 100 percent placements and internships were a testament to the institute's leadership in developing techno-managerial talent for India's defence and strategic sectors.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
India's First Defence-Focused PGDM Program At NADP Achieves 100% Placements | Canva (Representative Image)

Nagpur: India's first defence-focused PGDM programme at the National Academy of Defence Production (NADP), Nagpur, has achieved 100 percent placements and internships, it said on Tuesday.

The NADP, an institution under the Ministry of Defence, offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) program.

Addressing a press conference, NADP Chief General Manager J P Dash informed that 100 percent placements and internships were a testament to the institute's leadership in developing techno-managerial talent for India's defence and strategic sectors.

The program is mentored by IIM Indore.

Students from the 2023-25 batch secured 100 percent placements, and students of the 2024-26 batch secured 100 percent internships and placements with top-tier organizations like L&T Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, Jindal Defence, and Bharat Forge, besides public sector ordnance factories, Dash said.

