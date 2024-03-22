India's First 3D-Hybrid Online School, Dreamtime Learning, Aims For 3000+ Students And 500+ Educators In 2024-2025

Redefining education, India's first 3D - Hybrid online school, Dreamtime Learning School aims to enrol over 3000 students and recruit 500+ skilled educators for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025. With its hybrid model, the school offers education which is beyond geographical constraints, emphasizing on transparency and accessibility.

Embarking upon the legacy of Ms Lina Ashar, Dreamtime Learning School received a favourable response from the parents and students since its inception. It further expanded its presence in academic hubs like Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi. The school also embarked its global presence in Europe, America, the Middle East, Africa and Australia.

Ms. Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning School, said, "In today's dynamic world where information is readily accessible, the effectiveness of passive learning is becoming inadequate. At Dreamtime Learning School, we dwell in a comprehensive approach, enabling students to engage in interactive activities that contribute to their educational journey. We seamlessly integrate the innovation of digital education with the richness of physical experiences that further provide a holistic and engaging online learning experience that empowers learners to full potential. Our interactive learning goes beyond rote memorization, and hence, we cultivate an engaging environment where exploration through captivating scenarios, simulations, and gamified experiences deepens understanding and fosters diverse perspectives. To give our learners a diverse realm of education, we prioritize personalized growth, ensuring every student receives the attention and excel academically. We warmly welcome every child, giving them ample opportunities and help them succeed in all endeavours".

With a focus on shorter class durations and personalized support from highly qualified teachers, Dreamtime Learning School empowers students to thrive academically while pursuing other interests. The school offers a diverse curriculum from renowned education bodies such as Cambridge (IGCSE) and Pearson Edexcel, catering to students from Nursery to Grade 10.

With a learner-driven symposium and theme-based project learning, students are encouraged to take ownership of their education and explore their interests. Moreover, the school prioritizes social-emotional learning, ensuring students develop essential skills for personal well-being and interpersonal relationships.

Making learning enjoyable and engaging, leveraging technology to democratize education, visionary Ms Lina Ashar believes in tailoring educational experiences to meet every child's unique needs and interests. Immersing children in the convergence of science and state-of-the-art 3D technology creates a transformative environment, enriching their spatial awareness and fostering heightened engagement.