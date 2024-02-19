Indian Students' Guide To Pursuing Higher Education In The U.S.: Expert Tips And Advice

Ryan Pereira | Canva Image

The U.S. is the top choice for Indian students who want to study abroad, with nearly 270,000 enrolled in its colleges and universities. Many of them follow the footsteps of Indian-origin CEOs who lead U.S.-based tech giants, after getting their degrees from there.

Students must reflect on their lives and set their academic and career goals to understand why they want to pursue higher education in the U.S.

Tip 1: Do not sell yourself short

My first tip to students is never to sell yourself short.

Being an average student, I never considered pursuing higher studies in the U.S. and assumed that only the smartest could do it. It was only for my brother that I applied for doctoral programmes and I was admitted to several U.S. universities.

There may be something on your resume that you might overlook but not the U.S. admissions officials who are trying to build a diverse class.

In my case, I found out that the small research projects I had done during my undergraduate studies at St. Xavier’s College attracted the officials.

Your goal of pursuing higher education in the U.S. should be to prepare yourself for the future workforce. So, you are not expected to be an expert when you apply. One should showcase genuine interest and passion to learn—inside and outside the classroom—and the mindset of a global citizen.

Tip 2: Do your own work

Shortlisting eight to ten institutions among 4,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. can be daunting. Students rely on various resources for their application process like senior students, friends, family, relatives living in the U.S., etc. Although these can be a good starting point, each student must take control of the shortlisting and application process.

I applied to colleges that sent me their application materials upon my brother’s request. I didn’t do my research. Doing proper research can ensure enrollment at the right university campus. Students should check whether the universities they are applying to will provide them with the skills and knowledge they need for their careers. Since they know themselves best, they need to take control of this process rather than relying on others to do so.

Tip 3: Know that help is available

U.S. higher studies applications are time-consuming. Students should start this process 12 to 18 months before joining.

Students can streamline the process by preparing an Excel sheet listing their shortlisted universities. It must have all university application details such as the application deadline, the course, the faculty, essays required by the university, etc. After the spreadsheet is ready, it’s easier to track the progress and not miss deadlines or other important requirements.

Knowing where to get help during this process is also very important.

If the students cannot find the required information on a university’s website regarding admission criteria, they should contact its admission officials or representatives.

However, remember, asking university officials for materials easily available on the university’s website might reflect poorly on you as a potential applicant.

So, do your homework on the university’s website before reaching out to their representative.

(The author is the regional officer at the United States–India Educational Foundation)