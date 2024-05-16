JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Know How To Download

Representative image

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will release the JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card on May 17, 2024. The JEE Advanced 2024 examination is scheduled for May 26, 2024. Students can download their admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in using their registration number, password, and mobile number.

The JEE Advanced exam centres 2024 are located across various cities in India and are divided into seven zones, namely IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Madras. Students who qualify JEE Advanced 2024 will be eligible for the JoSAA counselling and seat allotment procedures.

To download the JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card, students can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

3. Click on the link and enter the login credentials.

4. Click on proceed to view and download the admit card.

The admit card will contain details such as the student’s name, father’s name, JEE Main 2024 Roll Number, JEE Advanced Roll Number, Centre Code, IIT Zone, Exam Day Guidelines, Photograph, Signature, Exam Date, and Exam Timing.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website.