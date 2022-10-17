Indian students from University of Connecticut meet with Indian-American org GOPIO

Students, professionals, of Indian origin gather at the networking event by GOPIO. | IANS

New York: A fresh batch of Indian students from the University of Connecticut joined young professionals, corporate achievers, and entrepreneurs at a networking event organised by the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Connecticut Chapter (GOPIO-CT), a community service organisation that reaches out to Indians and Indian-Americans in the US state. The event has been organised by GOPIO for the past twelve years.

"America is the greatest country which provides opportunity to open up your mind and you can be whatever you want to become, whether a professional in a large corporation or help to manage a hedge fund or as a scientist or professor or as an entrepreneur, so, go and grab the opportunities awaiting you," GOPIO International Chairman Dr Thomas Abraham made a statement while welcoming the new students.



GOPIO-CT President Ashok Nichani told the students that the Indian-American community is their host family in the US and that chapter will always have their back.

The weekend event, held at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Stamford, also served as an interactive session with a high-profile panel of Indian-American corporate achievers and entrepreneurs, including 3Lines COO Nandu Kuppusamy, Maganti IT Resources President Prasad Maganti, eNcloud Services President Chandra Sekhar Nallam, Immigration Attorney David Nachman and Entain CIO Joseph Simon.



GOPIO-CT -- Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (Connecticut) -- serves as a non-partisan, secular, civic, and community service organization promoting awareness of Indian culture, customs, and contributions of PIOs through community programs, forums, events, and youth activities.



The initial thrust of GOPIO, founded in 1989, was fighting human rights violations against people of Indian origin.