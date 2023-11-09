 Who Was Varun Raj Pucha? Indian Student Who Was Stabbed In Head At US Gym
Varun Raj Pucha, 24, who was reportedly stabbed in the head at a fitness gym in US, has succumbed to his injuries.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
X -@catale7a

Varun Raj Pucha, 24, a computer science student at Valparaiso University who was badly stabbed at a fitness centre in the US state of Indiana has passed away. This incident took place on October 29, 2023. On Wednesday, November 8, he succumbed to his injuries as reported by the university where he was pursuing his course.

He was reportedly stabbed in the head with a knife by a 24-year-old attacker named Jordan Andrade. This incident took place at a public gym.  

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun's family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss," stated Valparaiso University on their official X handle.

The accused Jordan Andrade reportedly told the US police that the victim was going to assassinate" him and what he did was an act of self defense. The alleged also told the US police that he looked "threatening" and that they had never spoken to each other before.

"Officers also spoke with Planet Fitness staff who indicated that (the stabbed man) was a regular gym member and generally kept to himself, was quiet and reserved, nothing indicating that he was 'creepy,'" police said.

The alleged also claimed that he "just reacted" because he found Varun to be a "little weird", after he walked out of the massage room in the gym. He also claimed that he did not initiate any physical contact. Adding to this, he stated that he only reacted when Varun tried to push him away after Andrade had already initiated the attack.

Andrade was firm on his statement that he acted in self-defense and continued portraying himself as the "defensive fighter" who tried to use the knife to tackle a threat. Talking about the specifics of the attack, Andrade reportedly answered with, "Uh, I just put it through."

article-image

