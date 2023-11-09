Bhopal: Class 10 Student Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy died on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday following a three-day long fever, the police said. The police suspect foul play, as foam was coming out of his mouth when he was rushed to the hospital.

Investigating officer (IO) Bhagwat Singh told Free Press the boy who died has been identified as Sumit Jatav (16), a student of Class 10 at a private school in the city. He had been suffering from fever since November 5. His kin told the cops they had taken him to the People’s hospital when his fever relapsed on Tuesday. He was given medications, after which his condition became stable. He was later discharged from hospital.

But on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, his condition started deteriorating and he was rushed to Hamidia hospital. He died while undergoing treatment there.

According to doctors, foam had been coming out of Jatav’s mouth when he was brought to the hospital. The body was sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)