Indian Student In Paris Seeks To Combat Climate Change Through MBA; Here's How

Tanisha Pandey |

Amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Uttarakhand, I embarked on a life shaped by the rigors of rural existence, where agriculture transcended choice to become an absolute necessity. Nestled in the hilly terrain, farming posed a perpetual challenge, a realm that continually beckoned innovation.

However, the stark realities of life were undeniable. These hardships forged a profound determination within me, propelling me to embark on a path of engineering. I pursued an engineering degree at IIT Kharagpur, focusing on product design and renewable power. It was the first step in my mission to contribute positively to society. Next, I was a Senior Product Design Engineer at John Deere.

My decision to join the ESSEC Global MBA was driven by a profound commitment to sustainability and a deeply rooted belief that change commences with education and action. It reflects my determination to equip myself with the knowledge and expertise necessary to become an effective agent of change in the battle against climate change.

The MBA programme at ESSEC seemed like the perfect fit for my aspirations. I saw it as a bridge between education and real-world impact, a way to leverage my expertise and knowledge to drive the change I wanted to see in the world.

My life in Paris

Studying in Paris has been a profound eye-opener for me, especially coming from an academic background in India. Interacting with students from all corners of the world has exposed me to a myriad of ideas and beliefs, challenging my preconceived notions and fostering a deeper understanding of global issues.

Moreover, the city's historical significance and artistic vibrancy have added an extra layer of inspiration to my educational journey. The facilities provided for international students have been a tremendous help. It's been a lesson in embracing diversity, savoring life's simple pleasures, and cherishing the beauty of human connection.

Want to study in France?

Choosing Your Melody: Begin by selecting the program that resonates with your aspirations.

Clarity is Key: Before setting sail on your study abroad journey, ensure you have clarity about your goals.

Cultivate Your Work Experience: Before embarking on your French adventure, consider sowing the seeds of work experience in India. Employers often cherish international work exposure, so this early investment can bloom into future opportunities.

Mix in Multicultural Experiences: Think of your pre-departure phase as the mixing of ingredients in a diverse cultural stew. Working in multicultural teams beforehand can help you season yourself with cultural sensitivity.

Location, Location, Location: Imagine apartment hunting as a treasure hunt. The treasure? A place close to your school and the right transport line.

Rental Contracts as Your Scrolls: When dealing with rental contracts, treat them like ancient scrolls filled with secrets. Unroll them with care and study every line.

Photographing the Mysteries: During the check-in ritual, become an adventurer with a camera. These visual records may prove invaluable if disputes arise over your security deposit.

Etiquette as Your Compass: Before stepping into the French tapestry, familiarize yourself with local culture and etiquette: this will be your guide.

French as Your Passport: Picture the French language as your passport to deeper connections. While English is widely spoken in Paris, mastering basic French is like adding extra pages to your passport.

Networking as Your Map: Envision networking as mapping your journey to future opportunities. Start this adventure early by attending seminars, conferences, and joining professional groups.

Words as Your Bridge: Think of respectful communication as a bridge connecting diverse cultures. France values cultural sensitivity and respectful dialogue.

The author is a MBA student at ESSEC Business School in Paris, France