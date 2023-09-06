'Healing Experience,' Armed With UK MBA Degree, Delhi Lad Aims To Use Experience Back Home

Sahil Kumar did his MBA at Durham University Business School. |

I completed my Bachelor of Commerce at Delhi University in 2014 and started working for Grant Thornton as an intern with the team specialising in providing professional services to the not-for-profit sector. This marked the beginning of my professional career. My role evolved to that of an Analyst, and throughout, I learned the world of expenditure reviews, budget variances reporting, project audits, grant reviews, due diligence for partner selection, and formulation of Standard Operating Procedures for our clients. I had to travel extensively across India gaining exposure from meeting people of different cultures and communities, overcoming language barriers, and learning adaptability and resilience along the way. After completing three years with the firm, I moved on and gained a few years of experience with the family business.

Why Durham? Why UK?

After gaining sufficient experience in the professional world across professional services, logistics, automobiles, etc., I decided to pursue an MBA programme that took me further. After several weeks of research and analysis including going through course modules, speaking to alumni about courses and the city and university culture, global recognition and rankings, I chose the Full Time Durham MBA. In terms of course modules, I was primarily excited about learning how to lead and manage people, sustainability and ethics, and take part in boardroom exercises. The option of learning pathways from consultancy, technology, and entrepreneurship offered a wonderful scope to explore what I wanted to learn more. Technically, I chose the UK because that is where Durham is, but some specific reasons would include a shorter course duration without any compromise on quality, internationally-recognised academic excellence, and exposure to establishing a global network.

Experience of living and studying in the UK

If I had to sum it up, living in Durham was a healing experience. Durham detoxes and opens you up to a world of peace that you may have forgotten having lived forever in a larger city. For someone who loves the rain, Durham is the place to be.

Studying in the UK was a unique experience for me, as I saw the world shut down for the first time. I had never seen what a lockdown is, or what it can do to you when living alone in a different country away from family and friends. However, the University did a commendable job transitioning from face-to-face teaching to online education, and the support made available during a completely unprecedented experience was exceptional.

Advice for Indian students who want to study and live in Durham

Be prepared for a competitive yet collaborative learning experience. The MBA programme is intense, so make the most out of it by making connections:

Within the programme

In the business school with professors and students from other taught programmes

In your colleges

With small businesses across the town (they love to share their experiences with students)

Outside of professors, the best people to guide you with course work, how to write assignments, and how to research are 2nd and 3rd year undergrads. Apart from classroom learning, do attend the various sessions and workshops that the University offers in general, either through the colleges, the Student Union, or maybe through clubs and societies that you may join, including the ones on literature reviews and methodology.

Living in Durham is very simple. Talk to the graduating class of master’s students about what you should buy and bring from India (if it indeed is your first time studying abroad). But this will vary greatly depending on your college, your accommodation, and your living habits. Most importantly, make friends in your college or accommodations (you will get plenty of opportunities to do so), plan lunches and hangouts, as they will be your extended family for the duration of your stay in Durham, and possibly beyond. They will be your support system when you feel overwhelmed with studies, late nights, are homesick, or simply bored.

