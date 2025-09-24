Indian Sign Language Centre Unveils New Courses, Digital Tools To Strengthen Inclusive Education | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) on Tuesday launched a wide range of initiatives, including new diploma courses, teacher training programmes, 100 STEM terms in ISL and an English teaching programme, to improve inclusive education.

About The Initiatives

The initiatives were launched on the occasion of International Day of Sign Language.

The measures are designed to improve access to quality learning resources, bridge the urban-rural divide in training, and strengthen employability support for the deaf community, officials said.

The ISLRTC Bi-Annual Newsletter will provide a platform to share research, training updates, and community achievements. New postgraduate diploma courses in ISL interpretation and teaching (PGDISLI and PGDTISL) will focus on preparing expert teachers and interpreters, while a six-month online ISL training programme aims to reach learners nationwide, a senior official said.

To ensure quality and consistency, he said teaching-learning material for DISLI and DTISL courses has been released.

The addition of 100 STEM terms in ISL seeks to make advanced science and technology subjects more accessible, while an English language teaching programme in collaboration with TEACH has been introduced to boost English proficiency and employability, he added.

Read Also Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

In the digital space, ISLRTC launched 3,189 ISL e-content videos, now the largest repository of ISL resources for teachers and learners.

Disability Affairs Department Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said the integration of ISL with the Project Inclusion App will promote inclusive classrooms, and the release of 18 National Book Trust titles in ISL will open up literature and knowledge to Deaf children and youth.

"These steps will not only expand opportunities for the Deaf community but also enrich India's broader inclusive education framework," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)