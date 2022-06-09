Indian schools stand out at World Education Week 2022

T4 education

United Kingdom: Five inspiring Indian schools were named in the top ten shortlists for the inaugural USD 250,000 World's Best School Prizes. The awards were founded in the United Kingdom to honor schools around the world for their great contributions to society's advancement.

In the top 10 shortlist for the World's Best School Prize for Innovation:

The CNM School of SVKM in Mumbai SDMC Primary School, Lajpat Nagar III in New Delhi

In the top 10 shortlist for the honor in the Community Collaboration:

Khoj School in Mumbai PCMC English Medium School, Bopkhel in Pune.

In the shortlist for World's Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity:

Samaritan Mission School (High) in Howrah

“With over 1.5 billion learners impacted by the school and university closures, COVID has greatly exacerbated a global education crisis in which, even before the pandemic, the UN warned progress was already too slow to achieve universal quality education by 2030,” said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes.

“We have launched the World’s Best School Prizes as a grassroots solution to help build the systemic change needed. By telling the stories of inspirational schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference in their communities, schools can share their best practices and have their voices heard at the top table to help transform education,” he said.