Maharashtra: Neelam Gorhe moots 'safe campus' in educational institution to prevent ragging, harassment and atrocities of female students

Neelam Gorhe | ANI

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Saturday mooted the concept of carving out a ‘safe campus’ in educational institutions in cities and districts in order to prevent harassment, atrocities and ragging of female students ‘’Even though there are laws and the enforcement machineries in place, unless and until there is micro monitoring on the campus its implementation will merely remain on the paper. The Safe Campus mechanism will comprise e-mail communication between the educational institutions and female students to register their complaints and take up grievances and also ultimately for their redressal in a time bound manner,’’ she said.

Gorhe said the Safe Campus also aims to put in place a proper redressal mechanism for female students. ‘’The educational institutions and local police stations will be in a constant touch to further strengthen the safety of female students on the campuses. A local police station will depute a lady constable who can be sharing the grievances of female students on a day to day basis which can be addressed quickly,’’ she noted. She added that she has given directions today that every educational institution should establish proper coordination with the police by forming a joint committee so that they can look into grievances on a regular basis.

Gorhe said the Safe Campus was recently discussed at the online meeting that took place with the vice chancellors of universities in the presence of higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

‘’Visakha Samiti should be established in every educational institution. Legal guidance workshops should be conducted with the help of NGOs through Women's Vigilance Committees, frequent refresher training should be given to the police of Damini squads. The Vigilance Committees should be advised to stay in touch with the victimized women and give them counselling,’’ she said.