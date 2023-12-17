Indian Railways Minister Announces No Precedence For 'Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana' Applicants In Job Applications

Indian Railways |

On Friday, Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that over 26,000 qualified applicants who were part of the "Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana" through November 2023 will not be given precedence while applying for positions.

He stated that from the program's September 2021 debut, 26,791 candidates have finished their training through November 2023.

The minister responded, "No, Sir," to a question posed by BJP MP Narayana Koragappa on "Whether any preference of above-trained youth is given for employment in the railways?" The goal of this program is to improve a person's skills so that they can establish their own business or get employment.

Programme only provides skill

The minister of railways continued by saying that the Indian Railways has started the "Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana" to empower applicants between the ages of 18 and 35 by offering them entry-level skill training in a variety of technical skills that are relevant to the business at different training locations.

Certificates for completing skill development training in the designated trade are given to successful candidates. Vaishnaw stated in his written response, as cited by PTI, "the goal of providing technical training to unemployed youths in various trades is to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship."

Additionally, the minister stated that the program will "empower trained candidates to get wages or self-employment."