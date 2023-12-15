Indian Railways' WCR Division Opens Applications for 3,105 Apprentice Positions

Indian Railways |

The West Central (WCR) division of Indian Railways has started accepting applications for the Apprentice positions. Candidates who meet the requirements may fill out an application at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, the official website. The goal of the railway hiring campaign is to occupy 3,105 posts. December 15 is the start of the registration period, which ends on January 14, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have earned at least a 50% aggregate from a recognized board in the class 10 examination or its equivalent under the 10+2 examination system. Additionally, they need to possess a National Trade Certificate in the relevant trade from SCVT or NCVT. The age range for the candidate should be fifteen to twenty-four. The average grades from the Class 10 exam or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) plus ITI or trade marks will be used to compile the merit list.

The chosen applicants will work as apprentices for the length of the designated trade and receive a stipend in accordance with current policies while undergoing training. The Apprentices Act of 1961 requires successful applicants to make their own accommodation arrangements for the duration of their training; hostel lodging will not be supplied.

Application fees

Applicants in the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 136; candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD), and women's categories must pay Rs 36.