Mumbai: Western Railway Extends, Upgrades Train Services For Passenger Convenience; Details Inside

Representational Image

In response to growing travel demand and to enhance passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced the extension of Train No. 14808/14807 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi up to Jodhpur and Train No. 12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur Express up to Bhagat Ki Kothi, maintaining the extension until March 31, 2024.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, confirmed that there will be no alterations to the existing stoppages and timings of Train No. 14808/14807 and Train No. 12465/12466. Emphasizing the commitment to passenger safety and comfort, Train No. 14808/14807 and Train No. 20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi will operate with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes.

Commencing from December 18, 2023 (Ex Dadar) and December 17, 2023 (Ex Jodhpur), Train No. 14808/14807 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi will run with LHB rake. Meanwhile, Train No. 20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi will adopt LHB rakes from December 19, 2023 (Ex Dadar) and December 18, 2023 (Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi).

In a notable upgrade, both Train No. 14808/14807 and Train No. 20484/20483 will include an additional AC 3 Tier Economy coach, alongside AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches. For detailed information on halts and timings, passengers are encouraged to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.