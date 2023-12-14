Mumbai: Western Railway Plans Two-Hour Mega Block On December 16 & 17

FPJ

Western Railway will implement a two-hour mega block on December 16 and 17, from 10 am to noon, in order to dismantle a steel girder for the construction of an overbridge at Palghar Road. The block, affecting both Up and Down Main Lines between Umroli and Palghar stations in the Virar-Dahanu Road Section, will lead to the partial cancellation of six suburban trains. Furthermore, two shuttle services will be fully cancelled during the block period and a dozen long-distance trains will be regulated en route.

Officials said that Bandra Terminus-Vapi Passenger Train and Vapi-Virar Shuttle train will be cancelled.

A Churchgate-Dahanu Road suburban train departing at 7.42 am will be short terminated at Palghar, and hence partially cancelled between Palghar-Dahanu Road, and a Dahanu Road-Virar local departing at 9.37 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road-Palghar.

Another Churchgate-Dahanu Road suburban train departing at 8.49 am will be short terminated at Palghar and hence will be partially cancelled between Palghar-Dahanu Road, and a Dahanu Road-Virar suburban train departing at 10.10am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road-Palghar.

A Borivali-Dahanu Road suburban train departing at 10.26am will remain partially cancelled between Palghar-Dahanu Road, and a Dahanu Road-Virar suburban train departing at 11.35am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road-Palghar.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly during this period, considering the temporary alterations and cancellations in the train schedule, the officials said. According to WR, these measures are essential for the progress of the Palghar Road overbridge construction project.

Details of regulation of long distance trains

- Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Express will be regulated by 01.30 hours enroute on December 16 and 17.

- Train No. 12990 Ajmer-Dadar Express will be regulated by one hours. on December 16.

- Train No. 12980 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by one hours on December 16.

- Train No 12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Double Decker will be regulated by 50 minutes on December 16.

- Train No 82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be regulated by 00.50 minutes on December 16 and 17.

- Train No 22902 Udaipur-Bandra Terminus Super-Fast will be regulated by 45 minutes on December 16.

- Train No 19418 Ahmedabad-Borivali Express will be regulated by 30 minutes on December 16 and 17.

- Train No 19015 Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 55 minutes on December 16 and 17.

- Train No 09189 Mumbai Central-Katihar Special will be regulated by 30 minutes on December 16.

- Train No 09143 Virar-Valsad Shuttle Special will be regulated by 25 minutes on December 16.

- Train No. 12489 Bikaner-Dadar Express will be regulated by one hours on December 17.

- Train No 22194 Gwalior-Daund Super-Fast will be regulated by 40 minutes on December 17.