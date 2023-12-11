 Mumbai: Signal Failure At Borivali Derails Western Railway's Suburban Services, Causes Delays & Overcrowding
The technical glitch, occurring at 11:02 am, sent ripples through the train schedule, resulting in delays of 25 to 30 minutes during the period.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Mumbai: Signal Failure At Borivali Derails Western Railway's Suburban Services, Causes Delays & Overcrowding | BL Soni/FPJ

On Monday, Western Railway's (WR) suburban train services faced a significant setback as a signal failure at Borivali wreaked havoc on the daily commute for thousands of passengers. The technical glitch, occurring at 11:02 am, sent ripples through the train schedule, resulting in delays of 25 to 30 minutes during the period.

Signal failure impacts fast-line suburban train network into disarray

According to passengers, the signal failure impacted both up and down fast lines, throwing the fast-line suburban train network into disarray. Although swift action was taken to rectify the issue, with the signal being restored at 11:35 am, the aftermath of the disruption lingered, affecting the punctuality of several suburban services in the afternoon.

As a consequence of the disruption, platforms of several stations experienced massive overcrowding, exacerbating the challenges faced by local commuters relying on the Western Railway for their daily travel.

