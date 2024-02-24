Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2024 Apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy | Representative Image

Indian Navy has opened applications for Short Service Commission Officers, aiming to fill 254 vacancies within the organization. Here's what you need to know:

Date:

The registration process begins on February 24, 2024.

Deadline for applications is March 10, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

Executive Branch: 136 posts

Education Branch: 18 posts

Technical Branch: 100 posts

Education Qualifications and Age Limit:

BE or B.Tech with at least 60% marks required.

For General Service, Pilot, Naval Operations Officer, and Air Traffic Controller branch/cadre: Graduation in any branch of engineering.

MBA qualification needed for logistics branch.

M.tech/MSc required for the education branch.

Age limit: Candidates must be born between January 2002 and July 2005.

How to Apply:

Visit the official Navy website: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on the provided online application link.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and print a copy for reference.

Selection Process:

Shortlisting based on normalized marks obtained in the qualifying degree.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified for the SSB interview via email or SMS.

Merit list preparation based on SSB marks and medical clearance.

Final appointment based on availability of vacancies and medical fitness.

Read Also Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistan Nationals In Another Operation Against Somali Pirates In Arabian Sea

This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for eligible candidates to join the Indian Navy as Short Service Commission Officers. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply before the deadline and follow the application process meticulously for consideration.