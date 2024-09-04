 Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2024 OUT: Download Your Hall Ticket Here For 741 Civilian Posts
Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2024 OUT: Download Your Hall Ticket Here For 741 Civilian Posts

The exam will be held from September 10 to 14, 2024, in CBT mode. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The exam aims to fill 741 civilian vacancies in various posts.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Indian Navy | Representational Image

The Indian Navy has released the admit card download link for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2024) on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 14, 2024, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who have applied for the 741 various civilian vacancies, including Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, and others, can now download their hall tickets from the official website: : Link Here

How to Download Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2024?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Indian Navy at - https://incet.cbt-exam.in/
Step 2: Click on the link download hall  ticket for Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2024)on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2024 Link

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 741 vacancies, including:

- Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop)

- Chargeman (Factory)

- Chargeman (Mechanic)

- Scientific Assistant Draughtsman (Construction)

- Fireman

- Fire Engine Driver

- Tradesman Mate

- Pest Control Worker

- Cook

- MTS (Ministerial)

The Indian Navy is set to conduct the written exam for the Civilian posts from September 10 to 14, 2024 across the country. Tests will be conducted in online computer-based examination mode. Candidates who have to appear in the exam should note that the CBT test will consist of multiple choice questions in both English & Hindi (except for General English).

Candidates are advised to check the official website for any updates or changes in the exam schedule.

For any technical queries, candidates can contact the Indian Navy at the given contact numbers between 10 am and 6 pm.

