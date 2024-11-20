Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download

Indian Navy INCET 2024 | Official Website

The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2024) admit card has been made available by the Indian Navy. This test is used to select candidates for a number of Group "B" (non-gazetted) and Group "C" civilian positions, such as chargeman, tradesman, and firefighter. On the official Indian Navy website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, the admit card may now be downloaded.

How to download?

-Go to www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, the official website of the Indian Navy.

-Select the 'Join Navy' tab and navigate to the 'Civilians' area.

-The third step is to click on the "INCET-01/2024 Admit Card."

-Type in your password and registration number.

-Print the admit card after downloading it.

Vacancy Breakdown

Fireman: 444

Tradesman Mate: 161

Fire Engine Driver: 58

Pest Control Worker: 18

Chargeman (Mechanic): 18

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 16

Chargeman (Factory): 10

Cook: 9

Scientific Assistant: 4

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop): 1

CBT Exam Pattern



The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will include 100 questions divided into four sections, each worth 25 marks. Sections are:



-General Intelligence

-General Awareness

-English Language

-Quantitative Aptitude



Candidates are encouraged to concentrate on these subjects for a complete preparation. Following the CBT, a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Skill Test will be administered for certain occupations. The last stages of the recruitment procedure involve document verification and a medical examination.