Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download

The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2024) admit card has been made available by the Indian Navy. This test is used to select candidates for a number of Group "B" (non-gazetted) and Group "C" civilian positions, such as chargeman, tradesman, and firefighter. On the official Indian Navy website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, the admit card may now be downloaded.
How to download?
-Go to www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, the official website of the Indian Navy.
-Select the 'Join Navy' tab and navigate to the 'Civilians' area.
-The third step is to click on the "INCET-01/2024 Admit Card."
-Type in your password and registration number.
-Print the admit card after downloading it.
Vacancy Breakdown
Fireman: 444
Tradesman Mate: 161
Fire Engine Driver: 58
Pest Control Worker: 18
Chargeman (Mechanic): 18
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 16
Chargeman (Factory): 10
Cook: 9
Scientific Assistant: 4
Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop): 1
CBT Exam Pattern
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will include 100 questions divided into four sections, each worth 25 marks. Sections are:
-General Intelligence
-General Awareness
-English Language
-Quantitative Aptitude
Candidates are encouraged to concentrate on these subjects for a complete preparation. Following the CBT, a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Skill Test will be administered for certain occupations. The last stages of the recruitment procedure involve document verification and a medical examination.