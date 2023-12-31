Indian Navy CET 2023: Last Day For Registration Today, Apply Now!

Today, December 31, marks the final opportunity to register for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (CET) 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 910 vacancies, catering to various roles within the Indian Navy. Interested candidates who haven't applied yet can do so conveniently through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Vacancy Breakdown:

Chargeman: 42 vacancies

Senior Draughtsman: 258 vacancies

Tradesman Mate: 610 vacancies

Age Criteria:

Chargeman: 18 to 27 years

Senior Draughtsman: 18 to 27 years

Tradesman Mate: 18 to 27 years

Application Fee:

Applicants are required to submit a fee of ₹295, payable online through net banking, Visa, Master, RuPay Credit/Debit Card, or UPI. It's important to note that women and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBDs, or e-servicemen categories are exempt from the application fee.

How to Apply - A Step-by-Step Guide:

Visit the official website: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Navigate to the "Join Navy" section on the homepage.

Click on "Ways to Join" and then select "Civilians."

Locate and click on the "INICET 2023" link.

Fill out the application form with accurate information.

Upload all the necessary documents as specified in the guidelines.

After completion, submit the application form.

Don't forget to take a printout for future reference.

For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.